Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 16: Amirul, Amri top the lot

Hazzuwan Halim, Khairul Amri and Hazzuwan Halim were the standout performers in this edition of FOX Sports Asia’s Singapore Premier League (SPL) Team of the Week 16.

This week saw Albirex Niigata FC (S) win a third successive SPL title after their 1-1 draw against Balestier Khalsa at the Toa Payoh Stadium.

Elsewhere, Tampines Rovers maintained second spot with a 4-1 victory over Geylang International with Khairul Amri scoring his second hat-trick of the season.

There was also joy in the Home United camp after they snatched a 2-1 win over Brunei DPMM away in Bandar Seri Begawan.

Warriors FC had captain Kento Fukuda to thank for scoring the only goal of the game as they sealed maximum points against the Young Lions.

Find out who were the best 11 players in the SPL from Week 16.

Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 16

Zainol Gulam (Geylang International) – A goalkeeper who conceded four goals should never make Team of the Week but there was no denying Zainol his place in this team after a crazy shift at Our Tampines Hub. If not for his superb reflexes, the Eagles would have been looking at a bigger scoreline instead.

Fadli Kamis (Balestier Khalsa) – Another solid outing for the right-back who has caught the eye of national team coach Fandi Ahmad. Didn’t go on as much marauding runs to support his attack because his main job was to thwart the advances of the Albirex wingers.

Sheikh Abdul Hadi (Balestier Khalsa) – When you are up against Shuhei Hoshino and Taku Morinaga, you need nerves of steel to ensure you come out on top. Sheikh was quick in the tackle and marshaled his fellow defenders well to frustrate the two forwards who have 27 goals between them.

Kento Fukuda (Warriors FC) – The Warriors captain scored the only goal of the game with a thumping header that Zharfan Rohaizad failed to keep out. Arguably one of the better centre-backs outside the Albirex camp this season.

Kenya Takahashi (Albirex Niigata S) – He came to Singapore as a striker but spent 17 games playing as a left-back. This could be one of Albirex coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga’s shrewdest moves and Takahashi has justified the tactician’s faith in him with a free-kick goal against the Tigers.

Daiki Asaoka (Albirex Niigata S) – Versatile enough to play at centre-back and central midfield. Asaoka kept things neat and tidy in his usual fashion to allow the flair players like Adam Swandi and Wataru Murofushi to venture forward. Plays the Michael Carrick role for Albirex to perfection.

Amirul Adli (Tampines Rovers) – One goal and one assist to cap off a stunning display in the win over Geylang in midweek. Amirul started life under Dejan Glusevic in the Singapore U-15 side as a defensive midfielder but has evolved his game into a box-to-box runner who has a few goals in his locker. The 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup could see him cement a regular starting spot with the form he is in.

Hafiz Nor (Home United) – Still yet to convince many that he is of international calibre but this has been a defining season for Hafiz. Scored his fifth league goal of the season which turned out to be the winner against DPMM and was a livewire in attack alongside Shahril Ishak.

Hazzuwan Halim (Balestier Khalsa) – Not often do you see Albirex goalkeeper Yohsuke Nozawa troubled by shots from range but Hazzuwan’s lovely screamer caught the veteran stopper by surprise. Was a willing runner without the ball, chasing lost causes for Marko Kraljevic’s team.

Shahril Ishak (Home United) – The veteran hitman has found a second wind since returning to the Protectors and scored his ninth league goal of the season in the 2-1 win away to Brunei DPMM. Currently in the goalscoring form of his life and will be the key man for Home in the AFC Cup Zonal Final.

Khairul Amri (Tampines Rovers) – For some reason, Amri always comes alive when the Suzuki Cup tournament nears. With his team trailing at half-time, the striker stepped up and planted three beyond Zainol to ensure the Stags went home with maximum points.