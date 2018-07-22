Albirex S clinch third consecutive SPL title but 17-game winning streak ends

Albirex Niigata FC (S) won their third consecutive Singapore Premier League title on Sunday but their 17-match winning run came to an end at the hands of Balestier Khalsa.

Albirex Niigata FC (S) clinched their third successive Singapore Premier League (SPL) title despite failing to win for the first time this season after a 1-1 draw with Balestier Khalsa at Toa Payoh Stadium on Sunday evening.

The White Swans only had to claim a point to mathematically seal the championship after Brunei DPMM’s 2-1 defeat to Home United on Saturday night and a goal by Kenya Takahashi in the first half did just the job.

However, Hazzuwan Halim’s sublime strike in the second half ensured Balestier became the first side to hold Albirex this season as the visitors’ astonishing run of 17 wins came to an end.

The Tigers enjoyed a good chance early in the game, when Vrebac Sanjin latched onto Zaiful Nizam’s long ball and released Hazzuwan. The forward strode into shooting range and had a go but Yohsuke Nozawa stood in his way.

But it was all Albirex from there on, as they dominated the half and carved out numerous chances.

Shuhei Hoshino found the ball at his feet in the danger zone in the 10th minute and could have opened the scoring, only to shoot over the bar.

Zaiful then pulled off a stupendous double save to keep the scores level in the 18th minute. He tipped away Taku Morinaga’s shot from outside the box before recovering to deny Adam Swandi’s follow-up.

However, all his good work was undone in the 32nd minute as he fumbled Takahashi’s seemingly innocuous free-kick into his own goal to put the visitors 1-0 up.

Balestier had a rare chance to make it 1-1 just before the break, with Sanjin once again providing a good through ball to Hazzuwan but Albirex goalkeeper Nozawa was alert enough to push his shot away.

The Tigers came out an improved unit in the second half and were duly rewarded within two minutes, although much credit must go to Hazzuwan for his equalising wonder strike.

Fariz Faizal found the striker just outside the box and Hazzuwan struck home a sweet first-time volley which Nozawa desperately but futilely tried to keep out at full stretch.

Balestier still had to be careful though, as Shuhei reminded them of the threat they faced in the 54th minute after he lashed at goal from distance and Zaiful was forced into a save.

Takahashi also came close with another free-kick on the hour mark, this time seeing his effort curl just past the top corner as Albirex sought to go ahead for the second time in the game.

At the other end, Huzaifah Aziz’s free-kick was flicked on by Fariz Faizal and Sanjin was on the receiving end but from point-blank range he headed over the bar.

The last chance of note came in the 79th minute, when Morinaga had a good chance to put his side up again but his fierce drive was brilliantly kept out by Zaiful.

The Tigers then held on under heavy pressure as they became the first side to deny Albirex three full points this season.

The Tigers face Geylang International next at Bedok Stadium on August 1 while Albirex will travel to Brunei on August 4.

Balestier Khalsa FC: Zaiful Nizam (C), Fadli Kamis, Nurisham Jupri, Nurullah Hussein, Hazzuwan Halim (Akbar Shah Zainudeen 89’), Huzaifah Aziz, Sheikh Abdul Hadi, Fariz Faizal, Ahmad Syahir, Noor Akid Nordin (Susan Marinkovic 83’), Vrebac Sanjin

Albirex Niigata FC (S): Yohsuke Nozawa (GK), Shuhei Sasahara, Shun Kumagai, Daiki Asaoka, Riku Moriyasu (Ryujiro Yamanaka 68’), Wataru Murofushi (C), Shuhei Hoshino, Adam Swandi, Kenya Takahashi, Hiroyoshi Kamata, Taku Morinaga