Fukuda goal gives Warriors fifth win of the season against gutsy Young Lions

Warriors FC recorded their fifth win of the Singapore Premier League (SPL) campaign after a 1-0 victory against Young Lions FC at the Choa Chu Kang Stadium on Sunday evening.

The home side’s early pressure paid off on ten minutes when Tajeli Salamat stepped up and delivered a pinpoint free-kick from the right to allow Fukuda to power home a header despite Zharfan Rohaizad getting a hand to it.

Fandi Ahmad’s team responded with a brief spell of dominance and got their first chance seven minutes later when Rusyaidi Salim outjumped the Warriors centre-backs and sent a header over the bar.



Just when things were on the up, the Young Lions were forced into a change when Amer Hakeem limped off with a hamstring injury to be replaced by Haiqal Pashia.

That move shifted the momentum back to the Warriors who had two opportunities in quick succession.

Shamil Sharif’s 28th minute cross was waiting to be finished off in the box but Jonathan Behe failed to connect and the ball rolled across goal to the relief of Zharfan.

It was Firdaus Kasman’s turn two minutes later when he lofted a superb ball over the entire Young Lions defence to send Behe on his way but Zharfan came off his line to block the Frenchman’s effort.

Young Lions went down the other end and won a free-kick that was taken by Rusyaidi. His ball found Nazhiim Harman at the far post before bobbling to Joshua Pereira. The latter’s shot was on its way in only for Hafiz Sulaiman to put in a last-ditch block.

Ikhsan Fandi was thrown on for the second period and the Young Lions fashioned a golden opportunity barely a minute in.

Hami Syahin received the ball from Haiqal and unleashed a shot that Mukundan Maran parried into the path of Naufal Azman but the goalkeeper recovered well to block the latter’s goal-bound attempt.

Pushing forward meant that the Young Lions defence was left exposed and they were almost punished when Behe’s first-time volley on 59 minutes went past Zharfan only for the linesman to rule it out for offside.

Young Lions’ upturn forced Mirko Grabovac into a defensive change as he brought on Delwinder Singh for Ammirul Emmran but that did not turn the tide.

Ikhsan was next to test Mukundan in the 65th minute when his 20-yard free-kick was destined for the back of the net only for the stopper to palm it away for a throw-in.

Fukuda could have added a second goal for Warriors with 18 minutes left to play when a corner found him unmarked at the far post but he pinned his header into the sidenetting instead of across goal.

Young Lions huffed and puffed for the remainder of the game but the Warriors defence led by Captain Fukuda held firm to ensure they stay in fifth place in the standings.

Warriors FC: Mukundan Maran (GK), Hafiz Sulaiman, Kento Fukuda (C), Ismadi Mukhtar, Emmeric Ong, Shamil Sharif (Suria Prakash 59’), Tajeli Salamat (Sahil Suhaimi 82’), Ammirul Emmran (Delwinder Singh 63’), Firudaus Kasman, Fadhil Noh, Jonathan Behe

Young Lions FC: Zharfan Rohaizad (GK), Nazhiim Harman, Amer Hakeem (Haiqal Pashia 27’), R. Aaravin, Rusyaidi Salime, Jacob Mahler, Joshua Pereira (C), Zulqarnaen Suzliman, Syahrul Sazali (Ikhsan Fandi 45’), Hami Syahin, Naufal Azman (Daniel Syafiq 80’)