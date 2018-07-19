Yasir to channel anger towards Geylang as Tampines chase second spot

It will be a top-versus-bottom kind of Singapore Premier League (SPL) Eastern Derby on Saturday at Our Tampines Hub (OTH) when Tampines Rovers take on Geylang International.



After a 1-1 draw with Brunei DPMM on Wednesday night, Tampines Rovers’ hopes of even getting within touching distance of Albirex Niigata FC (S) has all but evaporated.

There was a good chance to do so two weeks ago when second-placed Tampines faced teams from the top half of the table, including Albirex.

But the run of fixtures only yielded two points out of a possible 12, leaving them now 21 points behind the White Swans, with only seven games left to play.

In fact, the dismal run has now left the Stags looking nervously over their shoulders, with Home United and Brunei DPMM FC both a game or two away from overtaking them in the table.

”We are very angry that we didn’t manage to get points from our last four games,” Tampines midfielder Yasir Hanapi said. “Even though we played good teams, we felt we did well and should have taken three wins out of four games.

“Especially the game against Brunei DPMM, we should have killed the game off but we failed to take full advantage and get the three points again.”

Unfortunately, Geylang are not looking to go down without a fight against their derby rivals.

The Eagles are having a poor season and currently find themselves second from bottom with 14 points in total.

The loss of star striker Shawal Anuar has not helped matters and the Eagles could still end up bottom of the pile, with Hougang United lurking behind by seven points.

With such a threat looming just above their heads, Geylang will put up as much resistance as they can.

TEAM NEWS:



Shawal Anuar is out for the long term but apart from that, the Eagles have a full squad to choose from.

Tampines Rovers should have a full squad to pick from too, although Head Coach Jurgen Raab might rotate his squad a little as they just played days ago.

FORM GUIDE:



Tampines Rovers FC: WLDLD

Geylang International FC: LLLWL

PREVIOUS MEETINGS



27/05/18: Geylang 1-2 Tampines – Singapore Premier League

07/04/18: Tampines 3-1 Geylang – Singapore Premier League

15/10/17: Geylang 2-3 Tampines – Singapore Premier League

11/07/17: Tampines 1-4 Geylang – League Cup

29/06/17: Tampines 1-1 Geylang – Singapore Premier League

KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR:



Khairul Amri (Tampines Rovers FC)



Amri is in a rich vein of form as he struck his 12th goal of the season against DPMM. It was a shame his side failed to hold off DPMM or another win could have been attributed to him again.

Zainol Gulam (Geylang International)



Zainol has been subliminal in a few matches this year and he will need to show up once more, as he is going up against the joint-second best attack in the league.

WHAT ELSE THEY SAID:



Tampines Rovers FC midfielder Yasir Hanapi: “We already expected the worst, they just kept winning and didn’t drop any points. We all knew it was very difficult and a slim chance of catching up to Albirex Niigata FC (S). Our realistic target is to aim for second place.

“We know every game is not going to be easy. Whoever plays against us will give their best so we have to be focus and give our best as well. We have a bit of advantage and we should make use of it to win games.

“It’s not good news for us because we wouldn’t want bad things to happen to our local players but it is going to be a bit easier for us without Shawal. He was one of the players that gave goals to the Eagles and even when we played against them, he was the one who kept causing trouble to our defence.”

Geylang International FC defender Jufri Taha: “I don’t see why we don’t stand any chance of competing against them, in fact I think we have a very good chance of competing with Tampines. It was just our bad luck not to get the results in our last game.

“Basically, the club is not that far off from other teams but they are taking their chances and we are not, that’s the biggest difference.

“(Without Shawal) we have now look to everyone else in the team to score goals. It’s a matter of when, who and how, but everyone can contribute to the goals.”