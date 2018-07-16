Malaysia to face Son Heung-min as South Korea announce Asian Games squad

South Korea have announced a very strong squad for their 2018 Asian Games men’s football title defence in Indonesia.

Head coach Kim Hak-bum announced a 20-man squad for the Games in Jakarta that is scheduled to kick off on August 14.

The team comprises four members from their recent FIFA World Cup squad with Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min as the main star.

The three other World Cup players are Daegu FC goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo, Lee Seung-woo and Hwang Hee-chan.

South Korea are in Group E along with Kyrgyzstan, Bahrain and Malaysia.

South Korea’s 2018 Asian Games roster

Goalkeepers: Cho Hyun-woo (Daegu FC), Song Beom-keun (Jeonbuk Hyundai)

Defenders: Hwang Hyun-soo (FC Seoul), Jung Tae-wook (Jeju United), Kim Min-jae (Jeonbuk Hyundai), Kim Jin-ya (Incheon United), Cho Yoo-min (Suwon FC), Kim Moon-hwan (Busan I-Park), Lee Si-young (Seongnam FC)

Midfielders: Lee Seung-mo (Gwangju FC), Jang Yoon-ho (Jeonbuk Hyundai), Kim Keon-woong (Ulsan Hyundai), Hwang In-beom (Asan Mugunghwa), Kim Jung-min (FC Liefering), Lee Jin-hyun (Pohang Steelers)

Forwards: Hwang Ui-jo (Gamba Osaka), Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur), Hwang Hee-chan (Red Bull Salzburg), Lee Seung-woo (Hellas Verona), Na Sang-ho (Gwangju FC)

Over-aged players in bold