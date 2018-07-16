Think you are better than Singapore referees? Sign up and prove it

We often claim that the standard of refereeing in Singapore leaves much to be desired so now is your chance to make a difference. Sign up for the basic referee course now!

Think it was a wrong call for the straight red? He should have given a penalty? That offside call was ridiculous?

Now is the chance to change that. The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) is conducting a Referees Basic Course in September.

The four-day course will be held on September 1, 2, 8 and 9 with a fee of S$115 (for working adults) and $72 (for students).

Criteria for Referees Basic Course

All Candidates (Male & Female)

Age: 16 to 35 (Applicants above the age of 35 will be considered on a case-to-case basis – medical clearance may be required)

(For applicants below the age of 21 – Parental consent is required).

Minimum Secondary 2 Qualification or its equivalent.

Physically fit as fitness test will be conducted during the course.

Applicants must be Singaporean or a Singapore PR.

Selection process is subjected to an interview upon submission of your registration form and 1 copy of passport-sized photograph in person.

How to register?

Registration will be on first come first serve basis to a maximum of 30 participants.

Registration Opening Date: 17 July 2018

Registration Closing Date: 17 August 2018

Registration Hours: 9.30am to 12.00pm & 2.30pm to 5.30pm

Closed on Saturdays, Sundays & Public Holidays