Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 15: Maran, Hoshino earn plaudits

Shuhei Hoshino scored his 16th and 17th goal while Mukundan Maran was unbreakable for Warriors. Find out who made FOX Sports Asia’s Singapore Premier League (SPL) Team of the Week 15.

A total of six matches were played this week with 16 goals scored in total. The most notable result was Albirex Niigata FC (S)’s 2-1 victory over Tampines Rovers which took them even closer to another league title.

Then there was a superb game in Bandar Seri Begawan where Brunei DPMM and Hougang United traded goals before Shahrezen Said netted a last-gasp winner to make it 3-2.

The Young Lions also had a week to remember as they ended a miserable run of form with a 3-0 victory over Hougang United later in the week.

Finally, it was an exciting game of football at Bedok Stadium where Warriors FC snatched a 1-0 win over Geylang International but had Khairul Nizam – first game of the season since coming back from injury – sent off within ten minutes of his club debut.

Find out who were the best 11 players in the SPL from Week 15.

Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 15

Mukundan Maran (Warriors FC) – The Warriors goalkeeping prospect showed just why he’s highly rated with an assured display against Geylang. A brilliant point-blank save to deny Anders Aplin was the highlight of his performance in the 1-0 win. The 20-year-old was also quick off his line to smother danger, commanding in aerial situations and showed some superb distribution.

Shamil Sharif (Warriors FC) – Not a left-back by profession but he was up and down the left wing looking like a natural. Did well to thwart Geylang’s offensive moves and went on the overlap whenever he had the opportunity to.

Nurullah Hussein (Balestier Khalsa) – The Balestier centre-back put up a strong showing to nullify the threat of Protectors hitman Shahril Ishak and company from open play. Made a couple of inch perfect challenges to deny Home from going through on goal.

Kento Fukuda (Warriors FC) – Fukuda has been Warriors’ mainstay in defence all season and did well to keep an in-form Fairoz Hasan from finding the back of the net. His compatriot Fumiya Kogure was floating in some dangerous balls but Fukuda ensured none of them found their intended target.

Fadli Kamis (Balestier Khalsa) – The Balestier right-back is justifying his recent inclusion into the Singapore national team with yet another goal. It was his superbly directed header that earned his side a point against Home United. Was a constant menace in the air from attacking set pieces and he was diligent in his duties at the other end as well.

Joshua Pereira (Young Lions) – Touted as one of Singapore’s top young central midfielders of his generation, Pereira played like a man possessed against Hougang. Calm on the ball and his distribution was simple and effective.

Hami Syahin (Young Lions) – Opened the scoring in the 23rd minute and looked dangerous as his team’s main outlet in attack from a deep-lying forward position. Orchestrated play and made full use of the ball to ensure the Young Lions ended their miserable run of form.

Prakash Raj (Young Lions) – The 20-year-old put in a superb shift for the Young Lions on the right against Hougang in their 3-0 win. Prakash laid on the first goal with a well-timed cross for Hami Syahin, while he produced a heroic last-ditch block to deny Muhaimin Suhaimin an equaliser in an all-action display.

Stanely Ng (Hougang United) – The Hougang United number 10 is one of the most skilful players in his team and he was highly influential despite their 3-2 loss to Brunei DPMM. He showed good awareness to set up Fabian Kwok for their first goal, while also winning the free-kick that led to their second equaliser.

Adi Said (Brunei DPMM) – The 28-year-old attacker continued his great form for Brunei DPMM in recent weeks with a goal and an assist against Hougang United. He smashed in a cracking goal for their second of the night and also created Volodymyr Priyomov’s first in a 3-2 win.

Shuhei Hoshino (Albirex Niigata S) – A brace against Tampines put his team one step closer to a third consecutive title. Hoshino opened the scoring less than a minute into the game and added his second on 50 minutes to take his season tally to 17 goals.