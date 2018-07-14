Albirex beat Tampines to go two games away from third consecutive SPL title

Albirex Niigata FC (S) are now potentially one game away from a third consecutive Singapore Premier League title after a comfortable win over Tampines Rovers.

Albirex Niigata FC (S) are potentially a win away from sealing the 2018 Singapore Premier League (SPL) title after edging Tampines Rovers 2-1 in a top-of-the-table clash at Jurong East Stadium on Saturday.

Shuhei Hoshino scored early in each half to put Albirex in the driving seat, before Khairul Amri scored late into the game to give Tampines a glimmer of hope.

However the White Swans would hold on for their 16th successive win of the season to preserve their 100 percent record this season and extend their winning streak at Jurong East to an incredible 35 games.

The result put them 19 points clear of second-placed Tampines. Kazuaki Yoshinaga’s side could seal the title as early as next Wednesday, should they beat Young Lions at the same venue and Tampines lose to Brunei DPMM away in Bandar Seri Begawan.

Tampines were determined to get one back on Albirex after losing the first two head-to-head encounters this season due to last-gasp goals.

However Albirex did the trick early this time by scoring after just under a minute.

Receiving Taku Morinaga’s pass, Adam Swandi advanced into the area before putting in a teasing ball across the area. Tampines Captain Fahrudin Mustafic failed to deal with the leather properly, leading to Hoshino stealing in to slot home from eight yards out.

The White Swans were pretty comfortable and almost doubled their lead on 21 minutes.

Daiki Asaoka almost replicated his stunning last-minute winner against the Stags at Our Tampines Hub two months ago, but his shot from a similar distance crashed off the left-hand post before bouncing to safety.

Tampines gradually woke up from their slumber and could have scored 10 minutes later. Jordan Webb slipped Zulfadhmi Suzliman into an excellent position in the area, but the latter’s powerful snapshot was beaten away by Albirex goalkeeper Yohsuke Nozawa.

Jurgen Raab’s side went close again on 39 minutes when Ryutaro Megumi skinned Kenya Takahashi on the right flank, but the former’s resulting left-footed effort went horribly wide.

They continued to be frustrated a minute later, with Zulfadhmi attempting to catch Nozawa at his near post with a shot from an acute angle but the latter managed to tip the effort onto the post.

Albirex held the 1-0 lead till half-time and duly doubled the advantage five minutes into the second half.

Hiroyoshi Kamata lifted the ball across the area from the right byline, finding Hoshino – who had the presence of mind to produce a cushioned finish into the bottom left corner past a stranded Tampines custodian Syazwan Buhari.

That was the 23-year-old’s 17th goal of the season as he edged closer to winning this season’s Golden Boot award.

The goal seemingly crushed Tampines’ spirits as they hardly created any meaningful goalscoring opportunities in the entire second 45 minutes.

Albirex created a glut of chances to extend the scoreline, but was let down by a combination of profligate finishing and good goalkeeping.

Syazwan did well to palm away Captain Wataru Murofushi’s shot from the edge of the box on 68 minutes, before denying Ryujiro Yamanaka’s speculative 20-yard drive six minutes later.

Tampines somehow pulled one back a minute from time, with Amri tapping home from a yard out after Jordan Webb’s amazing mazy run took out four defenders.

The Stags went agonisingly close to finding an equaliser deep into injury time, but substitute Faizal Raffi’s spectacular overhead kick went straight to Nozawa.

Albirex eventually held on for the three points and they are now within touching distance of a third straight league crown.

Albirex Niigata FC (S) Head Coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga: “It’s a game which both sides did not want to lose and I’m happy we won the game. My players did well to find space and score in the first minute. Even then, we did not think it will be an easy game for us.

“Today we put Kamata to cover the space and not let Tampines get their passes in so easily. It worked well until that goal went in. I was actually surprised about that… I think probably Asaoka is not a natural centre-back. Probably he took Jordan too lightly and his cover did not do properly to help him out. It’s more of a defensive mistake.

“We still must win two more games (to seal the title), so we’re not very close. Even after we win it, we will continue to work and improve.”

Tampines Rovers FC Head Coach Jurgen Raab: “I can only say it’s always the same procedure – Albirex are a strong team. If they take the lead, it’s much more difficult to do something. We gave them a present (in the first minute) and there was some chances later in the first half, which we must finish.

“Second half, I told them ‘please don’t sleep’ in the beginning. But (Amirul) Adli wasn’t watching his man, Albirex brought the ball forward and they scored. But in the end, I’m happy with their effort. We had problems – Yasir (Hanapi), Irfan (Najeeb) were suspended, Hafiz (Sujad) hasn’t played a lot this season, Daniel (Bennett) had a back problem earlier in the week, Farra (Mustafic) was sick and he told me he can only play 50 minutes.”

Albirex Niigata FC (S): Yohsuke Nozawa (GK), Riku Moriyasu, Shuhei Sasahara, Daiki Asaoka, Kenya Takahashi, Hiroyoshi Kamata, Wataru Murofushi (C), Adam Swandi, Ryujiro Yamanaka, Taku Morinaga (Shun Kumagai 90’), Shuhei Hoshino

Tampines Rovers FC: Syazwan Buhari (GK), Shameer Aziq, Fahrudin Mustafic (C) (Madhu Mohana 62’), Daniel Bennett, Irwan Shah, Ryutaro Megumi, Amirul Adli, Hafiz Sujad (Faizal Raffi, 79’), Jordan Webb, Zulfadhmi Suzliman (Shah Shahiran 79’)