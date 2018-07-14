Hougang United sign Chang Jo Yoon and Fazrul Nawaz, Adam Mitter out

Hougang United sign South Korean forward Chang Jo Yoon and Fazrul Nawaz while Adam Mitter leaves the club.

In a bid to revive their ailing 2018 Singapore Premier League (SPL) campaign, Hougang have done some smart business on transfer deadline day by bringing in two strikers.

Former Woodlands Wellington striker Chang Jo Yoon who has been training with the club in recent weeks inked a contract to turn out for Hougang.

[Transfer News]Hougang United is pleased to announce the signing of foreign attacker Chang Jo Yoon.The South Korean… Posted by Hougang United Football Club (HGFC) on Friday, 13 July 2018

He will form a new strike force with Singapore international Fazrul Nawaz who made a last-minute move from Tampines Rovers.

“I’m looking forward to playing in front of the famous Hougang Fans and helping Hougang United improve their position in the league. I believe Hougang United has an extremely competitive squad and on its day can match any team in the league,” Fazrul said.

I also hope to lend my experience to guide the younger players whom I’ve heard are a good bunch and definitely have the potential to play for the National set up in the future if they truly want to.”

English defender Adam Mitter has been allowed to leave the club after making 14 appearances for Hougang.