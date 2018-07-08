Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 14: Albirex, Hoshino’s magical 15

For Albirex Niigata S and Shuhei Hoshino, the magical number this week is 15. Find out who made FOX Sports Asia’s Singapore Premier League (SPL) Team of the Week 14.

This week’s SPL action came fast and furious with a total of eight matches across three match days and 15 goals scored.

Albirex Niigata FC (S) were in supreme form with two wins out of two to continue their unstoppable march towards the league title.

Warriors FC were the biggest losers of the week as they went down 2-0 to the White Swans and Home United with Jonathan Behe and Ignatius Ang both succumbing to injury.

As for Geylang International, their 3-1 win over the Young Lions was a positive result, only to be negated by Shawal Anuar’s season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The Eagles were also in the news as their 16-year-old striker Zikos Chua became the youngest-ever player in the SPL when he came on against the Young Lions.

Last but not least, Geylang’s game against Hougang on Saturday evening was abandoned due to poor weather and the game will now be rescheduled for a later date.

Find out who were the best 11 players in the SPL from Week 14.

Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 14

Zaiful Nizam (Balestier Khalsa) – You won’t expect a goalkeeper who had conceded two goals – one from the spot – to be here but had it not been for Zaiful’s alertness and reflexes, Balestier would have been down three or four goals. The Tigers’ are blessed to have him in goal as other clubs struggle with uncertainty in this department.

Faizal Roslan (Home United) – Faizal’s stock continues to rise with another solid display against Tampines. Hardly put a foot wrong at centre-back and frustrated Khairul Amri to go with his midweek shutout of Jonathan Behe. Timed his challenges well and ensured his side kept a second straight clean sheet this week.

Shuhei Sasahara (Albirex Niigata FC S) – This man is one of the key pillars in the White Swans’ unbeaten run and was one of the top performers on the pitch in their win over Warriors. Marshaled the defence well and timed his tackles to perfection. Will not be long before a Southeast Asian club comes calling for his services.

Madhu Mohana (Tampines Rovers) – With Daniel Bennett sitting this one out, it was a golden opportunity for Madhu to forge a partnership with Fahrudin Mustafic, something he did with much aplomb. The usual tenacity and no-nonsense approach that are his keys strengths were all visible against the Protectors.

Fadli Kamis (Balestier Khalsa) – Ask any Singapore football follower and Fadli Kamis missing out on a national team spot will probably be a worthy debate. Fresh from the news of his call-up to national team training, the Balestier wing-back silenced critics with a 50th-minute goal that started the Tigers’ sensational comeback against DPMM to earn a point.

Aqhari Abdullah (Home United) – Aqhari is one of the most underrated players in the Home team and his versatility can be a strength as much as a weakness. Having slotted into right-back for much of the campaign, he was pushed into central midfield in midweek against Warriors and was majestic on and off the ball.

Wataru Murofushi (Albirex Niigata FC S) – Albirex are closing in on the league title quickly and captain Murofushi must be relishing his chance to lift the coveted trophy. Calmed his team’s nerves with a 45th minute strike to unlock a stubborn Warriors defence. Still some months away from the end of the season but the 2018 SPL Player of the Year trophy already has his name written all over it.

Fairoz Hasan (Geylang International) – Since joining Geylang from Hougang, Fairoz has been thrust into the spotlight as the Eagles struggle to put together a strike force. Justifying his coach’s faith, Fairoz was once again the architect in Geylang’s 3-1 win over Young Lions. A sweet assist and a superb shot for his goal made him stand out from the rest.

Adi Said (Brunei DPMM) – The DPMM attacker turned in a sparkling performance against Tampines, creating both their goals in a 2-0 win. A menace down the right, it was his cross that picked out Volodymyr Priyomov for the opener and another cross that forced a handball in the area, leading to the penalty for DPMM’s second. Up to six assists, the second-most in the league.

Shuhei Hoshino (Albirex Niigata FC S) – Hoshino’s stocks just keep on rising with another ruthless display of goalscoring proficiency in front of goal against Warriors. His 72nd minute strike took his season tally to 14 goals and for a target man like him, five assists shows how he can bring his teammates into play too.

Volodymyr Priyomov (Brunei DPMM) – The Ukrainian was at it again for DPMM, grabbing both goals in their 2-0 win over Tampines. The striker started and finished the move for the first goal, holding up the ball superbly near the halfway line and then laying it off to Mojtaba Mollasaraei with just two deft touches, before haring into the box to finish the cross from Adi. Coolly converted a penalty for his second and is now up to third in the top scorers chart with 11.