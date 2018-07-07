Geylang vs Hougang called off due to rain, Balestier come back in Brunei

Balestier sealed a remarkable comeback to earn a point away to Brunei DPMM in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) while Geylang vs Hougang abandoned due to rain.

Balestier Khalsa looked dead and buried at half-time after going down 2-0 in the opening 45 away to Brunei DPMM but sealed an incredible comeback to snatch a point.

Suhaimi Sulau and Shahrezen Said had given the Wasps a two-goal advantage but Fadli Kamis and Huzaifah Aziz struck in the second half to cap off a superb week for the duo, who have been invited by Fandi Ahmad for Singapore’s national team training sessions.

Over at Bedok Stadium, the SPL game between Geylang International and Hougang United was called off due to torrential downpour.

The two teams were engaged in a tense battle until the 63rd minute before referee Jansen Foo called the game off due to the impossible playing conditions.

There were no goals in the game and the Football Association of Singapore will now reschedule the match for a later date.

This was the Eagles’ first game without key man Shawal Anuar who suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament tear in the midweek victory over the Young Lions.

Geylang also had newly-minted record holder, Zikos Chua – youngest SPl debutant – on the bench for this game.

Both teams were gunning for maximum points as they seek to move away from the foot of the table.

The replay will be a full 90 minutes as per standard competition regulations.