Fazrul Nawaz wants Tampines to take it game by game in SPL title chase

Tampines Rovers will look to continue their chase for the top spot when they hosts a resurgent Brunei DPMM side in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) on Wednesday at Our Tampines Hub.

Tampines will head into Wednesday’s clash with DPMM knowing that they can ill afford to slip up, as they trail league leaders Albirex Niigata FC S by 11 points.

The Stags are in great form at the moment – they bounced back from the defeat against Warriors with two straight wins in five matches and in their last outing, they tore Balestier Khalsa apart with Khairul Amri scoring a hat-trick. They have also won six times in their last seven matches.

“I think it was crucial (to get back to winning ways immediately) because at that moment there were teams that were close to us in the league table,” said Tampines forward Fazrul Nawaz, who has four league goals to his name and is one of 11 different players in the team to have found the net.

Fazrul also added that the team isn’t thinking much about catching Albirex right now, as they prefer to “take it one game at a time and focus on ourselves”.

Wednesday’s game will be the first time both Tampines and DPMM will play against each other, and while the Stags are 10 points ahead of DPMM in the table, albeit with two more matches played, Fazrul believes that they cannot take them lightly.

“We will be expecting a tough game on Wednesday as Brunei DPMM has got good individual players, and as a team they will make it tough for us too. (We have to look out) for their two foreign attackers and their two best local players (Shah Razen and Adi Said) are also in their attacking line,” said Fazrul.

DPMM have gone three games unbeaten since losing suffering two heavy defeats to league leaders Albirex Niigata S and Home United. In that period, they have plundered in nine goals and look unstoppable at the moment right now.

They also showed resilience in their 2-1 come-from-behind win against Warriors last Saturday, and that was something coach Rene Weber was particularly happy with.

“We are improving … We have won 2 games and drew once – we nearly beat Hougang too – and every game we have at least three chances to score. That’s great because it means we are playing to win games,” said Weber.

On facing Tampines, Weber said that the team will need to prepare well, or they might be in for a tough time.

“Tampines is a very good side and they have five to six very good players,” said Weber. “It will be a hard and difficult game for us, we must know how to play against them (and get a result), especially if we want to take advantage of our two games in hand.”

TEAM NEWS

Tampines will be missing Shannon Stephen and Safirul Sulaiman after their season-ending injuries, but have everyone else available.

DPMM on the other hand have a clean bill of health.

FORM GUIDE

Tampines: WWLWW

Brunei DPMM: WDWLL

PREVIOUS MEETINGS

03/11/17: Brunei DPMM 0-5 Tampines Rovers – Singapore Premier League

28/07/17: Tampines Rovers 2-0 Brunei DPMM – Singapore Premier League

08/07/17: Tampines Rovers 1-5 Brunei DPMM – League Cup

28/04/17: Brunei DPMM 0-1 Tampines Rovers – Singapore Premier League

01/10/16: Tampines Rovers 0-1 Brunei DPMM – Singapore Premier League

KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR

Khairul Amri – Tampines

The forward is experiencing a purple patch of form – he has scored six times in his last five matches, and could have had one more had his goal been given against Home United. What has made it more impressive is that he has scored his goals in a variety of ways – be it a close-range header and powerful efforts from range. Tampines will be gunning on the Singapore international to lead the way once again.

Mojtaba Mollasaraei – DPMM

Adi Said may be getting the goals, but it is Iranian Mollasaraei who should deserve the pundits. It is no surprise that DPMM’s upturn in fortunes coincided with his return from injury, and the winger is unsurprisingly the team’s top creator. Capable of scoring himself too – he has four goals so far this season – DPMM will be hoping Mollasaraei gets it going once again on Wednesday.

WHAT ELSE THEY SAID

Tampines striker Fazrul: “It helps a lot as a forward (knowing that the team have a lot of players who are capable of scoring). It’s good to see that we got a lot of different scorers. After all it’s a team game, so it does help the forward (in taking the pressure off).”

DPMM Head Coach Weber: “We are improving a lot (since losing twice in a row). We are pressing ourselves in training to play better game by game and we are always thinking of winning games. Only by continuing to train strong can we develop a way to play better football.”