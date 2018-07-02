Poh Yi Feng: Home game is like a final, we cannot afford to lose or draw

Warriors will look to bounce back from their Singapore Premier League (SPL) defeat to Brunei DPMM when Home United visit them on Wednesday, as they look to close the gap on the Protectors in the league table.

The defeat in Brunei ended Warriors’ streak of three straight wins and with Home registering a victory over Hougang United on the following day, the gap between both teams in the league table widened to six points. Home are currently third in the table with 21 points, while Warriors are in fifth with 15 points.

Warriors midfielder Poh Yi Feng said the defeat was a “disappointing” one, as it left his side with no choice but to get a result on Wednesday as they try to continue climbing up the table.

“It’s (going to be) like a final for us as we cannot afford to lose or even draw anymore. The gap is already six points with half of the season gone,” said Poh.

“We must forget out defeat against DPMM quickly and focus on the upcoming match. It is a good chance for us to close the gap if we managed to beat Home and we will be extra motivated to work hard to achieve that.”

The first meeting both teams this year in May ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw, and it was Warriors’ fifth straight game without a loss against in the Uniform Derby. And Poh believes that it is something that will give the Choa Chu Kang-based team an advantage mentally.

“It will give us extra confidence going into the match knowing that we haven’t lost to them for the past five matches,” said Poh.

“However, past records doesn’t mean anything when we head out onto the pitch. The chance for us to close the gap and fight for the top three spots (in the table) will be our motivation instead.”

On paper, it does appear that Warriors will have the advantage, given that Wednesday’s match will be Home’s third in eight days. But Home defender Abdil Qaiyyim believes that fatigue will not be a factor.

“We have been in this situation before in the earlier part of the season,” the centre-back said. “Coach Aidil (Sharin) has plans for this. For us players, we have to look after ourselves.”

The 29-year-old added that his club’s winless run against Warriors will not play on their minds when they take to the pitch.

“To me, statistics are just statistics. People might say that the numbers don’t lie but before this, in 2015, we lost once 4-1 and then we were unbeaten all the way until 2017,” Abdil said.

“If they can overturn it, we can too. Plus it’s an Uniform Derby – anything can happen.”

TEAM NEWS

Khairul Nizam is recovering well from his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, but a Warriors debut against his former club will be unlikely. Head coach Mirko Grabovac will have everyone else available for selection.

On the other hand, Home will miss out on the services of at least three players.

Sirina Camara and Juma’at Jantan are out for the rest of the season due to anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries, while South Korean attack Song Ui-young will continue to sit out with a hamstring injury. Fazli Ayob remains a doubt as well.

The good news for Home is that Christopher van Huizen recovered in time to make a substitute appearance against Hougang on Sunday though and will be available for selection against Warriors.

FORM GUIDE

Warriors: LWWWD

Home: WLDWL

PREVIOUS MEETINGS:

05/05/18: Home United 3-3 Warriors – Singapore Premier League

27/10/17: Warriors 2-1 Home United – Singapore Premier League

25/07/17: Home United 1-1 Warriors – Singapore Premier League

07/07/17: Warriors 4-3 Home United – League Cup

22/04/17: Warriors 2-2 Home United – Singapore Premier League

KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR

Ignatius Ang – Warriors

The midfielder has scored twice in two games since his return to the first team and has provided Warriors, who have been relying on Jonathan Behe to get the goals, with a timely boost. A creative player with a sweet left foot, Ang has the capability to unlock any defence and Warriors will be banking on him to continue his scoring run.

Shahril Ishak – Home

With six goals and five assists in the league, Shahril has shown that he is still one of the top local players despite his age. With Song out, Home will need the veteran to shoulder on more responsibility – be it via scoring or setting up his teammates, both of which he is fully capable of.

WHAT ELSE THEY SAID

Warriors midfielder Poh: “A few of their individual players like Shahril Ishak, Hafiz Nor and Izzdin Shafiq can change a game on their own and we will have to cope with that – we have a tactically strong coach and he will know how to stop Home.”

Home defender Abdil: “It is always important for us to go out and win. We have dropped too many points and we have to start picking up every point that comes our way.”