Tampines aim for eighth straight win over Marko Kraljevic’s wounded Tigers

Can Tampines Rovers make it eighth consecutive league victories over Balestier Khalsa or will the Tigers end their dismal run of form at Toa Payoh Stadium?

Tampines Rovers FC will have the chance to cut the gap at the top of the Singapore Premier League when they visit Balestier Khalsa FC on Saturday at Toa Payoh Stadium.

Albirex Niigata FC (S) are 14 points ahead, albeit having played a game more, and the Stags will relish every opportunity they get to reduce the deficit as they enter the final half of the season.

History does favour the five-time league champions, as they have recorded seven straight league wins over Balestier.

Furthermore, Balestier are in a bad state coming into this game, with only one win in their previous five outings. In the last round, they were soundly beaten 3-0 by Warriors FC.

But by no means are they a poor team. Head Coach Marko Kraljevic’s side are renowned for giving more illustrious opponents a good fight and a 3-0 League Cup defeat of Tampines last year is certainly proof of that.

Known for their physical and direct style of play, Balestier should pose a threat to Tampines, who beat Home United 1-0 in their last match.

The Stags will have welcomed the result as they returned to winning ways after a surprise 3-2 capitulation to Warriors, but it also initiated a run of games which will see Tampines play four times in the next 11 days.

This match should be a fairly tight affair, with Tampines defender Irfan Najeeb’s header proving the only difference between the two sides when they last met in May.

TEAM NEWS:

It is double whammy for Balestier as they lose Fadli Kamis and Huzaifah Aziz due to suspension. Raihan Rahman and Sharin Majid are out for the long term too.

If Shaqi Sulaiman and foreign duo Vedran Mesec and Keegan Linderboom fail to pass their fitness tests, Kraljevic might just have to field his young and inexperienced reserves.

That said, a Tampines side already robbed of Shannon Stephen and Safirul Sulaiman’s services due to season-ending injuries might shake things up too, in the face of a hectic schedule.

Hafiz Sujad is finally eligible to play once again and could be in the starting line-up after coming off the bench against Home. Irfan was given a run out of 76 minutes after returning from injury but might be benched as a precaution against the robust Tigers.

FORM GUIDE:

Balestier Khalsa FC: LLWLL



Tampines Rovers FC: WWWLW

PREVIOUS MEETINGS:



02/05/18: Tampines 1-0 Balestier – Singapore Premier League

17/09/17: Balestier 0-1 Tampines – Singapore Premier League

14/07/17: Balestier 3-0 Tampines – League Cup

17/06/17: Tampines 3-1 Balestier – Singapore Premier League

11/03/17: Balestier 0-1 Tampines – Singapore Premier League

KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR:

Hazzuwan Halim (Balester Khalsa FC)

With only one goal to show for all season, the 2017 Young Player of the Year has fallen short of expectations somewhat. But look beyond the goals and you will find that he is his side’s chief architect, with three assists so far.

Khairul Amri (Tampines Rovers FC)



The Singapore talismanic striker was left bemused after being denied a legitimate goal against Home and he will be raring to extend his streak of seven goals in ten games. His flair will be key to breaking down a stubborn Balestier side.

WHAT ELSE THEY SAID:



Balestier Khalsa FC Head Coach Marko Kraljevic: “A few players injured are a huge loss and it’s really making things hard. The two suspensions, too. My young players must come up and show why the club signed them. This is a good chance for the young players to show their ability.

“We are going to give them a good fight though, we are not going to give up. Of course we have something to fight for. Tampines will go all out to beat us, but we can’t give up, even if we have injuries.

“We need to put pressure on them, Tampines have good individual players and they are strong, so we need to stop them. It won’t be easy but we must stay positive. Hazzuwan can get behind their team with his speed. This game, he can do something. He has been missing the final touch but he always have good chances. He is missing them but I am with him and hopefully he gets lucky on Saturday.”

Tampines Rovers goalkeeper Syazwan Buhari: “I wouldn’t think so (that we have an advantage) as they are a very hardworking side and even without their foreigners, they can cause a lot of trouble to any teams in the league. We just have to be cautious and stick to our plan even if they have or don’t have their foreigners.

“It’s fair to say that we are favourites if we look at the standings but then again being favourites itself doesn’t guarantee us the win. We can see in the World Cup, some teams that are favourites are being held to draws or losing so we definitely are not going to take things for granted.

“We have to expect a tough game from Balestier. We know they are a difficult side to beat especially when playing at Toa Payoh. They are defensively a very disciplined side and it will be difficult to break them down so we will have to do all we can to get the three points.”