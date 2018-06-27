Tampines’ Raab questions Khairul Amri’s disallowed goal against Home

Tampines Rovers Jurgen Raab reckons Khairul Amri’s goal that was disallowed by match officials against Home United should have stood.

The Stags came away with a 1-0 victory over Home United at Our Tampines Hub on Tuesday but the Singapore Premier League (SPL) match had a contentious moment in the 31t minute.

Protectors’ centre-back Shakir Hamzah played a loose ball that was swiftly intercepted by Amri and the Singapore International lofted a 40-yard shot towards goal.

Home goalkeeper Rudy Khairullah was left stranded as the ball came off the crossbar before going over the line and Amri wheeled away in celebration with goal celebration music blasting in the background.

The striker’s joy was short-lived as referee Ahmad A’qashah waved play on to the Tampines’ bench’s bewilderment.

Tampines coach Raab did not mince his words at the post-match news conference as he made known his thoughts on the disallowed goal.

“For me, we scored a clear goal… Where was the linesman, 40 metres at the back?” he said. “Everybody in the stadium have seen the ball so behind (the line) and we did not get the goal.

“But we had more than enough chances to score. I said to them at half-time to stay calm and I’m convinced we will win if we continued to play so well.”

His opposite number Aidil Sharin was coy on whether Amri’s lob did cross the line and suggested the use of VAR which has been used at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Aidil said: “That’s football. Everyone was screaming at the side… I’m not sure if it’s a goal and we have to play to the whistle. Unless there is VAR [Video Assistant Referee], we are not sure if it’s a goal.”

The result put Tampines in pole position to finish second behind league leaders Albirex Niigata FC S. Raab’s men now have a seven-point gap over Home who sit in third.