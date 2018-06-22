Tampines defender Afiq Yunos joins Geylang on season-long loan

Singapore defender Afiq Yunos joins Geylang International on season-long loan from Singapore Premier League rivals Tampines Rovers.

The former LionsXII and Home United centre-back has agreed to turn out for the Eagles after a lack of game time under Jurgen Raab at Tampines.

Afiq, 28, started the campaign well and was a key member in Tampines’ AFC Champions League and AFC Cup adventure but the age regulations in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) has limited his playing chances.

With only one start and three substitute appearances, Afiq decided he needed regular football at this stage of his career.

“It has been some time since I was given playing time in my preferred position at Tampines because of many factors,” Afiq told FOX Sports Asia.

“I’ve decided to be loaned out to Geylang and am looking forward to playing more matches there and giving it my best shot.

“I have some friends like Fairoz (Hasan) and Jufri (Taha) at Geylang and am excited with the chance to play with the two foreign players Yuki (Ichikawa) and Fumiya (Kogure).

“Our national team winger Shawal (Anuar) is also in good form so it will be a good experience for me to try and gel with my new team and see where it takes us.”

Geylang are in eighth place with 11 points and Afiq’s arrival will help plug a leaky defence that has conceded 31 times this season. He has been given jersey number 15.

There are also talks that another Tampines player could be joining Afiq at Bedok Stadium, rumoured to be one of the veteran Singapore forwards from the Stags camp.