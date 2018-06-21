Ikhsan doubtful as jaded Young Lions face acid test against Home United

Home United gunning for maximum points in the Singapore Premier League against Young Lions at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Home United FC will definitely not accept anything less than three points when they face Young Lions this Saturday at National Stadium as the Singapore Premier League (SPL) passes its halfway mark.

The Young Lions have struggled of late, failing to register a single win in their last six games and will be coming into this game on the back four straight losses, including the recent 2-0 defeat by Balestier Khalsa FC.

Home United FC contributed to this dismaying run, inflicting upon the national youth developmental side a 4-1 beating at Bishan Stadium just over two weeks ago.

The Protectors will certainly be gunning for the same this time round, as they look to heap the pressure on Tampines Rovers FC, who are three points ahead in second spot.

Home have a remarkable statistic of at least a two-goal winning margin in their five league wins so far. In fact, Home’s 2-0 victory over Geylang International FC in their last match was the first time this season they failed to score more than two goals in a winning fixture.

With a healthy record of 26 goals in 11 games thus far – currently the second-best offence in the league behind Albirex Niigata (S) FC’s 39-goal tally – there is no reason why Home will not be confident of a comfortable win.

The Young Lions too will be mindful of their own alarming form, since they have now gone 10 games without a clean sheet.

Home forward Iqram Rifqi will be motivated to get on the scoresheet again, if he does start. The forward took five games to open his accounts for the season and he did so against the Young Lions.

TEAM NEWS:



A large majority of the Young Lions squad played in an international friendly on Wednesday against Myanmar Under-23s and Fandi will have to assess his players’ fitness.

Ikhsan Fandi missed the match due to injury and his involvement against Home remains to be seen. Joshua Pereira is also suspended for this tie.

Home’s defenders Sirina Camara and Juma’at Jantan are out for the season, while Christopher van Huizen and Fazli Ayob are nursing short-term injuries. Song Ui-Young was rested for the last game and should be fit for a return to the starting 11.

Home Coach Aidil Sharin too will have to reshuffle his back four as defensive lynchpin Shakir Hamzah is out through suspension.

FORM GUIDE:



Young Lions: DLLLL

Home United: LWWLW

PREVIOUS MEETINGS:



06/06/18 Home 4-1 Young Lions – Singapore Premier League

31/10/17 Home 4-0 Young Lions – Singapore Premier League

21/05/17 Young Lions 1-2 Home – Singapore Premier League

27/02/17 Home 6-1 Young Lions – Singapore Premier League

30/09/16 Home 5-2 Young Lions – Singapore Premier League

KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR:

Taufiq Muqminin (Young Lions)

Partnered alongside Irfan Fandi in defence, Taufiq has been putting in encouraging displays of late. He is not afraid to get stuck in and has the physique needed to win challenges in the air or on the ground.

Hafiz Nor (Home United)



Despite being used sparingly by Home Coach Aidil Sharin, Hafiz is still making an impact on the field. Not only has he got four goals in his pocket, the winger has also produced five assists for his team.

WHAT ELSE THEY SAID:



Young Lions Head Coach Fandi Ahmad: “Home are a strong team and we have to be more disciplined in defending and clever in attack and must take our chances when it comes. More importantly, players must be more focused and give 100 per cent effort to get a point. We must start believing like when we started. We were targeting 15 points in the 1st round but it did not happen.

“So far I’m quite happy with our commitment and have been very happy to see some players improving and we were getting some good results at the start of our campaign. On record we have three wins and three draws, it is much better than the previous years given we play with only local players and most of them are part timers. Just hope we can get better with this as it is good exposure for our future plans.”

Home United FC Forward Hafiz Nor: “As I’m given lesser time, I aim to impress coach every time I play, so I can gain my spot in the starting 11. Home United is a big club, you have got to work hard every day to make sure that you’re up to standard. It’s a new game, new approach from the coach and the team. We have to stay focused during the entire game.

“As we have seen, Young Lions are capable of upsetting any team, so we have to stay focused and be ready for this game. With several key players out, senior players need to step up to aid the team in this difficult times that we are facing. At the end of the day, it’s for us to climb up higher in the league.”