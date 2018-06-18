Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 11 – Abdil, Shakir, Behe

Jonathan Behe was unstoppable while Jordan Vestering shines for Hougang. Find out who made FOX Sports Asia’s Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 11.

The Singapore Premier League (SPL) resumed with a triple-header after a couple of days break for the Hari Raya festivities.

Home United continued their impressive rise with a 2-0 win over Geylang International at the Bishan Stadium with goals from Amy Recha and Shahril Ishak.

Over at Toa Payoh Stadium, it was relief for Hougang United after they claimed a narrow 1-0 victory over Balestier Khalsa FC.

At Our Tampines Hub, Jurgen Raab’s charges fell to a striking masterclass from Jonathan Behe whose hat-trick was enough to give Warriors FC their second victory of the season in a pulsating 3-2 match.

Find out who were the best 11 players in the SPL from Week 11.

Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 11

Khairulhin Khalid (Hougang United) – The Hougang goalkeeper played a huge part in helping his team to their first win of the season. Made some vital stops in the closing stages of the game as Balestier tried to force a comeback, but the best save had to be one he made early on in the game – diving at full stretch to tip away Akbar Shah’s effort that was destined for the top corner.

Jordan Vestering (Hougang United) – The young left-back put in a performance that belied his years and made the left flank his own the entire game. He was not only astute in his defensive duties, but also made some telling contributions in the attacking third.

Shakir Hamzah (Home United) – Unflappable at the back against Geylang, the 25-year-old continues to flourish in his new-found centre-back role. Made a few vital interceptions and also covered excellently for his other teammates in Home United’s 2-0 win.

Abdil Qaiyyim (Home United) – The commanding defender is slowly but surely returning to form after missing much of the first half of the season due to injury. Has formed a solid partnership with Shakir and he marshalled the defence well in the 2-0 win against Geylang, dealing well with the tricky Shawal Anuar and winning almost every aerial duel.

Kento Fukuda (Warriors FC) – For five games straight, Tampines have been scoring freely and looking unstoppable. But the Warriors captain stepped up to the plate and was a rock in defence against the Stags. He led his backline well against Jordan Webb and Ryutaro Megumi, shutting them out for at least 80 minutes.

Ho Wai Loon (Warriors FC) – Tampines enjoyed little chances against Warriors and part of the reason boils down to an immense performance by Ho. The left-back turned midfielder ran the show in the middle of the park and disrupted Tampines’ midfield so much that they failed to exert any influence at all.

Fuad Ramli (Geylang International) – Was the only positive light for Geylang International in their defeat to Home United. After a shaky start in his first couple of games, the younger brother of Faris Ramli has settled well into a new central midfield role for the Eagles. While the rest of this team were not at the top of their game, Fuad was a composed presence in the middle of the park and showed some delightful touches, as he did his best to keep things ticking.

Amy Recha (Home United) – Largely a fringe player this season, the former Singapore U23 attacker stood up when needed. Brought on from the bench after a poor first half from the protectors , it took just three minutes for him to make an impact – being at the right place at the right time to nod home after Zainol had parried Hafiz nor’s cross .

Shahril Ishak (Home United) – Without his usual foil Song Ui-young, Shahril found the going a bit more difficult than usual against Geylang. However, his guile and class still shone through and the veteran attacker’s hard work was rewarded with his sixth goal of the season to seal his side’s 2-0 win.

Jonathan Behe (Warriors FC) – After a two-goal salvo against Hougang, Behe followed that up with a superb showing against Tampines with a hat-trick. The first was a simple penalty, but the second goal screamed of technique while the third showed his awareness and composure, against the second-best defence in the league no less.

Khairul Amri (Tampines Rovers) – The forward only made a 45-minute cameo but he changed the complexion of the Tampines-Warriors game. Tampines looked more dynamic after his appearance and he chased every lost cause right till the final minute. His confidence showed with his willingness to take shots from distance and one resulted in a goal.