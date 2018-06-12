Ken Ilso and Stipe Plazibat in talks to return to Singapore club Home United

FOX Sports Asia understand that Home United have spoken to former stars Ken Ilso and Stipe Plazibat about rejoining the club.

Home United are already in talks with former star strikers Ken Ilso and Stipe Plazibat about rejoining the club, sources close to the club confirmed.

Both players are without a club at the moment as Ilso left Penang FA while Plazibat terminated his contract with Thai League side Bangkok Glass.

The Protectors want to sign two import players – one for the AFC Cup and the other for the Singapore Premier League – and are looking for attacking-minded players to replace Sirina Camara who is out with a long-term injury.

Former A-League winger Isaka Cernak and Cambodia national team’s star forward Chan Vathanaka are also among the shortlisted players.

Ilso gained cult status in his time at Home after scoring 35 goals in 51 appearances from 2015 to 2016. Plazibat replaced the Danish hitman in 2017 and was equally impressive with 25 goals in 22 matches.

While Home are not lacking options in the attacking department – Song Ui-young and Shahril Ishak have found the back of the net 24 times this season in all competitions – the club management are determined to add more firepower to ensure success.

Ilso, 31, did give a hint that a return to Bishan was a possibility and Home supporters seem to be calling for their former star to return to Singapore as well.

“Home United has a special place in my heart. I have had great times there and scored many goals,” Ilso told FOX Sports Asia.

“But I have no comments when it comes to Home United contacting me. I am a free player at the moment and time will tell where I go next.

“I expect to announce a new club within the next two to three weeks.”

It remains to be seen which of the four foreign imports will end up signing on the dotted line but one thing is for sure, Aidil Sharin will definitely have an exciting array of attacking talent to choose from once the transfer window opens on June 18.