Philippe Aw steps down as Hougang United coach after worst SPL start

Head coach Philippe Aw has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect. Assistant coach Clement Teo has been installed as caretaker coach.

Hougang endured their worst-ever start to a Singapore Premier League season and are still without a win after 10 matches.

The club put out a statement on Sunday evening with the announcement as the league takes a six-day break before resuming next Sunday.

Aw took charge at Hougang in 2017 after spending three years at Home United where he made a name for himself as a tactician who shaped his team to play a passing game on the ground.

It remains to be seen who will be brought in but ex-Woodlands Wellington coach Salim Moin has been spotted at the last few Hougang matches.