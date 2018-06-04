Singapore footballers back Juma’at Jantan to bounce back from leg break

Football stars come out in full force to back Home United’s Juma’at Jantan to make full recovery from his horrific leg break.

The 34-year-old went into a challenge with Jungfrau Punggol’s Sadik Shah in their friendly game last week and Juma’at was left writing in pain with a broken leg.

He was rushed to hospital immediately and had surgery on June 1 before being discharged and allowed to go home on Monday.

The former Sembawang Rangers full-back will now have a long road to recovery but his current and former teammates are adamant Juma’at has the tenacity to come back even stronger.

Stars like Ken Ilso, Stipe Plazibat, Fazrul Nawaz and Shahdan Sulaiman swiftly took to social media to send their well wishes.

“Legend of HomeU – I know your surgery will go very well. Get back quickly on your feet and stay strong. All the best.” wrote ex-Kedah and Penang star Ilso.

Having played together on the LionsXII team and also the Singapore national team, Udon Thani’s Baihakki Khaizan reckons there is no doubt whether Juma’at will resume playing.

“If there is any player who can do it (recover) quickly and return to the pitch, it’ll be JJ. This guy is a fighter since the day we played together. He’ll be back 100 percent for sure,” Baihakki told FOX Sports Asia.

“He is super fit for his age and it won’t surprise me if he comes back even before the AFF Suzuki Cup comes around.”

Juma’at will be out for the rest of the season but the Protectors are already anticipating his comeback in time for the 2019 Singapore Premier League campaign.

Home United’s next league match is on Wednesday against Fandi Ahmad and his Young Lions charges.