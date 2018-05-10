Home United’s AFC Cup push gets support from Tampines with Persija lurking

Home United’s AFC Cup chances got a huge boost after Tampines Rovers agreed to postpone their league game with the AFC Cup game against Persija Jakarta in mind.

Following the Protectors’ thrilling 3-2 victory over Persija in the first leg of their AFC Cup semifinal at Jalan Besar Stadium on Tuesday, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced that Saturday’s game between Home and Tampines Rovers has been rescheduled.

The move came after Home made a request to postpone the fixture to allow them enough time to travel and prepare for the second leg that will take place on May 15.

Tampines readily agreed to help their fellow Singaporeans out and the Singapore Premier League fixture has been rescheduled for June 26.

“We would like to extend our appreciation to Tampines Rovers, in particular the Management Committee, for their support of our Club’s continued run in the AFC Cup, as we prepare for the second leg of the ASEAN Zonal Semi Finals. Our sincere thanks to the FAS as well, for their efforts in rescheduling the match.” Said Home’s spokesman Badri Ghent.

Should the Protectors get the job done in the second leg, it will be a second consecutive year they make the Zonal Final.