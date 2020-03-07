Debutants Lion City Sailors held by Tanjong Pagar in SPL 2020; Albirex also split points with Balestier

Debutants Lion City Sailors FC were held to a 1-1 draw by newcomers Tanjong Pagar United in their opening match of 2020 Singapore Premier League at the Jurong East Stadium.

Lion City Sailors had replaced traditional heavyweights Home United FC in Singapore’s top division this season following a takeover while Tanjong Pagar have returned to the SPL after a six-year hiatus to replace the financially-stricken Warriors FC.

It was Tanjong Pagar who took the 1-0 lead in their SPL opener in the 26th minute when Yann Motta Pinto turned in a corner kick from Japanese full-back Takahiro Tanaka at the far post.

However, the Sailors scored their first-ever goal in SPL when Gabriel Quak’s cross from the left was headed home by Australian forward Andy Pengelly just before the half-time break.

Both sides had the opportunity to score a winner in the second half with the Jaguars’ Luiz Junior denied by goalkeeper Hassan Sunny and Quak hitting the woodwork for the Sailors, but a goal eluded them as the teams settled for a point apiece.

Meanwhile, defending champions Brunei DPMM FC began their campaign with a 2-0 win over Tampines Rovers at the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium in Bendar Sari Begawan, Brunei Darussalam.

Reo Nishiguchi netted a late equaliser as @ALB_S_FC come from behind twice to share the points with @FCBalestier! #SPL #BALALB pic.twitter.com/rt21GEyvXd — Singapore Premier League (@SGPremierLeague) March 7, 2020

Charlie Clough gave hosts DPMM the lead in the 23rd minute before Belarusian attacker Andrey Varankow sealed the win in the 86th minute after dancing past a herd of Tampines defenders.

Albirex Niigata FC (Singapore), in their second game of the season, had to come back from behind twice to hold Balestier Khalsa FC to a 2-2 draw in a fixture affected by faulty floodlights at the Bishan Stadium on Saturday.

Ensar Bruncevic opened the scoring for hosts Balestier in the 21st minute against the run of play, but Ryoya Taniguchi restored parity with a header from a corner seven minutes after the start of the second half.

But the Tigers needed just two minutes to restore their lead through former Albirex star Shuhei Hoshino only for Reo Nishiguchi to steal a point for the White Swans with only a minute left on the clock.

(Photo credit: Lion City Sailors FC)