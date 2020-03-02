Singapore Premier League 2020: Tampines Rovers edge Balestier 1-0; Plazibat hattrick fuels Hougang

Tampines Rovers recorded a scrappy 1-0 win over Balestier Khalsa FC in their 2020 Singapore Premier League opener at the Tampines Stadium in Singapore on Sunday.

Boris Kopitovic scored the only goal of the game in the eighth minute when he turned in a Joel Chew cross as Tampines goalkeeper Syazwan Buhari kept out Balestier Khalsa from the spot to make sure that the 2019 runners-up kicked off their domestic season with a narrow win.

Meanwhile, Hougang United recorded a comfortable 4-1 win over Young Lions as Stipe Plazibat scored a brilliant hattrick for the Cheetahs.

The Croatian attacker opened the scoring for Hougang at the Jurong West Stadium in the eighth minute before Jordan Vestering doubled the lead for the visitors in the 35th minute.

Plazibat found his second of the evening from the penalty spot in the 43rd minute, but Ilhan Fandi, the 17-year-old son of Singapore legend Fandi Ahmad, reduced the deficit for Young Lions in the 57th minute.

However, Plazibat completed his hattrick in the second-half injury time to seal the 4-1 win for Hougang United, who had finished third in the league last season.

Albirex Niigata FC (Singapore) had defeated Geylang International FC 4-0 in the Singapore Premier League 2020 season opener on Saturday.

(Photo credit: Tampines Rovers FC)