Football Association of Singapore launches live data strategy with Genius Sports

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has partnered with Genius Sports, the global leader in digital sports content and integrity, to launch a major digital transformation drive powered by its real-time statistics.

As the trusted partner to many of the largest organisations in Asian sport including the Asian Football Confederation, Asian Volleyball Confederation and Philippines Basketball Association, Genius Sports’ technology will transform how the FAS engages its fans at each step of a game while streamlining its day-to-day operations.

Team and player statistics captured by Football LiveStats at pitch-side will deliver essential context to every Singapore Premier League game, providing fans with live updates across their website and an automated social media publishing service.

The FAS’ competition management platform will be directly integrated with Genius Sports’ live data collection and distribution tools, automatically creating historic records on every game and simplifying key administrative processes.

Jonathan Wong, Director, Commercial & Marketing at FAS, said: “The partnership with Genius Sports, who have a stellar track record in live data collection, will enrich our efforts to continually enhance the fan experience in the Singapore Premier League.

“This partnership will provide, for the first time ever, real-time match statistics for the tournament, which will enable our fans to feel closer to the action as well as their favourite clubs.

“In addition, it will also complement our existing digital marketing efforts and help to showcase the league as a modern and forward-thinking one.”

Mohamed Feizel, Senior Commercial Partnerships Manager for Asia, at Genius Sports, said: “Coming shortly after our official incorporation in Singapore and first streaming deal in Asia, this partnership with the FAS is the latest exciting step in Genius Sports’ rapid growth in the region.

“The FAS has recognised that a dedicated live data strategy is essential to how all modern sports connect with fans around the world, create new revenue and drive their digital transformation.”

Photo credit: Singapore Premier League