2020 Singapore Premier League season to kick off on February 29

The 2020 Singapore Premier League (SPL) season, the third edition since the rebranding of the top flight, will kick off on February 29 with Brunei DPMM FC looking to defend the title.

The opening matchday in the 25th season of the Singaporean domestic league will witness two ties being played simultaneously with Albirex Niigata FC (Singapore) taking on Geylang International FC at the Jurong East Stadium and Home United facing DPMM FC at the Bishan Stadium.

But the domestic season will have already began for defending champions DPMM and 2019 Singapore Cup winners Tampines Rovers as the two sides go head to head in the AIA Community Shield which will take place at the Jalan Besar Stadium on February 22.

As many as nine teams will feature in the 2020 season of the Singapore Premier League with Tanjong Pagar United FC replacing Warriors FC after the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) asked the record champions to sit out of the 2020 season due to the club’s financial troubles.

The SPL season is scheduled to conclude in September following which the clubs will engage in the 2020 Singapore Cup campaign.

The complete Singapore Premier League 2020 fixtures can be accessed here.