Tanjong Pagar United to replace Warriors FC in Singapore Premier League 2020

Former Singapore Cup and FA Cup winners Tanjong Pagar United will return to the Singapore Premier League (SPL) to replace Warriors FC ahead of the 2020 domestic season.

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) had decided to boot out record champions Warriors FC from the 2020 SPL with the club going through a financial turmoil and recording a net capital deficit of $1,158,249 at the end of 2018.

This meant that the SPL would only have eight teams for the 2020 campaign, but the FAS has now given Tanjong Pagar United the permission to participate in the upcoming season.

Tanjong Pagar United were one of the founding teams of the S.League and participated in the Singaporean top division from 1996 to 2004 and then again from 2011 to 2014. The team had withdrawn from the league both times due to financial difficulties.

Nonetheless, the club’s request to return to the league has now been approved by the FAS.

According to the New Paper, FAS stated that the club “met all the necessary pre-requisites for participation in the SPL 2020 season.”

The Jaguars won the Singapore Cup and Singapore FA Cup in 1998 and have also continued to field their women’s side in the Women’s National League.

Brunei DPMM FC are the defending champions of SPL having won the league in 2019 with a six-point lead over runners-up Tampines Rovers.