Singapore international Fareez Farhan training with Japan’s Matsumoto Yamaga FC

Singapore international forward Fareez Farhan is currently training with Japanese second division outfit Matsumoto Yamaga FC in the hopes of winning a contract with the club.

The 25-year-old joined Geylang International FC at the start of 2019 and scored nine goals from 23 appearances as the Eagles finished fifth in the Singapore Premier League 2019.

Fareez also made his international debut for Tatsuma Yoshida’s Singapore national team last year during a 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round tie against Palestine in September.

As a reward for an excellent season, the Singaporean footballer is now training with Geylang’s partner club Matsumoto Yamaga for a period of 10 days.

“As part of the club’s continuous efforts to nurture and develop players, forward Fareez Farhan will undergo a training stint with partner club Matsumoto Yamaga FC in Japan,” Geylang announced.

“Having arrived in the Land of The Rising Sun on Wednesday, Fareez will link up with the Yamaga first team – currently helmed by Keiichiro Nuno – for the next 10 days and will be looking to impress the coaching staff in the hope of landing an overseas contract in time to come,” the club added.

“It’s a very good opportunity for me as I get to learn from players in Japan and I’ve always dreamt of this. It’s not something you get to do everyday and it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing so I have to thank the club for this. I’m just going to cherish this moment and let my feet do the talking. I hope to learn as much as I can and help the team scale greater heights when I return,” Fareez said.

Yamaga played in the J1 League, Japan’s top division, last season only to be relegated to the second division for the 2020 season. They were the champions of the J2 League in 2018.

(Photos credit: Geylang International & Matsumoto Yamaga)