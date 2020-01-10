Warriors FC, Singapore’s most successful club, kicked out of 2020 season after financial troubles

Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has confirmed that record champions Warriors FC will miss the 2020 season of the Singapore Premier League due to financial troubles.

FAS said in a statement on Thursday that the Warriors recorded a net capital deficit of $1,158,249 at the end of 2018 pointing to the severity of their financial troubles and added that it will be best for the club to sit out of the 2020 domestic season.

“When Warriors FC was asked to present a proposal on plans for 2020, there was a lack of any concrete details regarding the club’s ability to clear their incurred liabilities and also meet their future financial sustainability,” FAS said in the statement.

“The club is therefore well aware that with its continuing financial problems, it would not be able to comply with the FAS Club Licensing requirements, necessary for any club to participate in the 2020 season,” the FAS said.

“In fact, in its various discussions with the FAS on how to resolve its financial problems, Warriors FC had itself mooted the idea of sitting out of the 2020 season, although it subsequently changed its mind,” it added.

The situation has put the future of the club as well as the players and staff employed by them in uncertainty.

Warriors are the most successful club in Singapore having won a record nine domestic league titles (1997, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2014) and are the only Singaporean club to reach the group stages of the AFC Champions League.

They had finished seventh in the nine-team SPL last season, only ahead of Young Lions FC and Balestier Khalsa.

(Photo credit: Warriors FC)