Tampines come from behind twice to beat Warriors and win Singapore Cup

Tampines Rovers have won the Singapore Cup for the first time in 13 years after coming from behind twice to beat Warriors FC 4-3 in Saturday’s final.

Despite coming into the tie at the Jalan Besar Stadium as underdogs, Warriors took the lead after 12 minutes when Khairul Nizam found space on the edge of the area and drilled away a shot that clipped the inside of the post before going in.

The Stags responded in the 17th minute through a fantastic team goal as they patiently worked the ball around the final third before Shah Shahiran played the deftest of through-passes in behind the opposition defence for Irwan Shah to run onto and finish past Fashah Iskandar.

But just two minutes later, Daniel Bennett completely scuffed his attempt to clear a Gabriel Quak cross, paving the way for Nizam to pounce on the loose ball and convert from five yards to restore Warriors’ lead.

The final was then temporarily halted due to lightning but shortly after it restarted, Tampines equalised in the 31st minute when a Shahdan Suliamn freekick was cleared to the edge of the box and Zehrudin Mehmedovic played a first-time layoff to Joel Chew, who curled away a sublime effort that Fashah got a hand to but failed to keep out.

The Stags then took the lead three minutes before the hour mark when Shahdan’s corner was flicked on by Madhu Mohana and Amirul Adli was the most alert at the back post, as he made no mistake in guiding the ball home from a couple of yards out.

Tampines looked to have put the result beyond doubt in the 66th minute when Ryutaro Megumi played in a right-wing cross and Shameer Aziq – under no pressure – cleared it straight to Mehmedovic, who steadied and calmly stroked his shot into the bottom corner.

Nonetheless, with four minutes remaining, Warriors pulled one back as Fairoz Hasan smashed home on the rebound after Sahil Suhaimi’s penalty had been saved by Syazwan Buhari.

Still, they were just unable to find the equaliser as Tampines held on to claim their first major piece of silverware since 2013.

Earlier on Saturday, Geylang International finished third as they beat Brunei DPMM 12-11 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in the playoff.

TAMPINES ROVERS: Syazwan Buhari, Madhu Mohana, Daniel Bennett (Akmal Azman 28’), Amirul Adli, Joel Chew (Ryutaro Megumi 57’), Shahdan Sulaiman, Shah Shahiran, Irwan Shah, Yasir Hanapi (Taufik Suparno 74’), Jordan Webb, Zehrudin Mehmedovic.

WARRIORS FC: Fashah Iskandar, Shameer Aziq (Zulkiffli Hassim 86’), Tajeli Salamat, Kento Fukuda, Ryhan Stewart, Aarish Kumar (Sahil Suhaimi 57’), Poh Yi Feng, Gabriel Quak, Faizal Raffi (Fairoz Hasan 68’), Jonathan Behe, Khairul Nizam.