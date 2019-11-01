Hougang United star Faris Ramli named Singapore Premier League 2019 Player of the Season

Hougang United FC winger Faris Ramli has been named Player of the Season in the end-of-season awards night of the 2019 AIA Singapore Premier League.

The 27-year-old Singapore international had helped Hougang mount a strong challenge against Tampines Rovers for the runners-up spot in the Singapore Premier League this season, however, it was the Stags who ultimately finished second and took the AFC Champions League 2020 play-off berth.

Brunei DPMM FC were earlier crowned the champions of the league — their second title overall and the first since 2015.

Faris won the individual award after finishing ahead of DPMM forward Andrey Varankow, who top scored in the league with 21 strikes, and Tampines midfielder Shahdan Sulaiman and became the first Singaporean to win the award after goalkeeper Hassan Sunny in 2014.

Home United FC playmaker Hami Syahin was named the league’s Young Player of the Year at the FAS Nite 2019. Albirex Niigata FC (S) duo Kaishu Yamazaki and Kyoga Nakamura finished second and third behind Hami in the category.

Brunei DPMM head coach Adrian Pennock was, meanwhile, picked as the Coach of the Year.

“I am still shaking right now! I am really shocked that I won. But I feel blessed that all my hard work has paid off. I have mixed feelings as Hougang did not win any trophies but the club has helped me develop. We are going in the right direction and this trophy is for them,” Faris said.

The domestic season in Singapore will conclude with the Singapore Cup 2019 final between Tampines and Warriors FC at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Saturday.