Tampines Rovers pip Hougang to finish second in Singapore Premier League; Qualify for AFC Cup, ACL Qualifiers

Tampines Rovers pipped Hougang United to claim second place in the 2019 Singapore Premier League as the league season came to a thrilling conclusion on Sunday.

Both Tampines and Hougang went into the final matchday with 43 points apiece. While the Stags faced Young Lions at the Tampines Stadium on the final matchday, Hougang were up against Brunei DPMM FC who had already secured the league title a fortnight ago.

However, a Shahfiq Ghani hattrick wasn’t enough for Hougang to take even a point against the SPL champions as the club from Brunei Darussalam ran out 5-4 winners in an entertaining tie at the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium in Bandar Seri Begawan.

Andrey Varankow scored in the seventh and 38th minute to give hosts Brunei a 2-0 lead before Ghani pulled one back for the visitors in the 56th minute. However, Adi Said struck at the hour-mark to restore Brunei’s two-goal advantage that was cancelled out by Ghani goals in the 64th and 73rd minutes.

However, Said’s second and Fakharrazi Hassan late goal took the game away from the Cheetahs as Fazrul Nawaz’s injury-time goal proved to be a mere consolation for them in a 5-4 defeat.

Meanwhile, Tampines confirmed their second place with a 1-1 draw against Young Lions. Serbian forward Zehrudin Mehmedovic had given the Stags a 1-0 lead in the 68th minute, but Saifullah Akbar scored the equaliser from the spot for the Young Lions five minutes from time.

The second place ensures a place in the qualification stages of the AFC Champions League 2020 for Tampines as league champions Brunei are not eligible to represent Singapore in AFC competitions.

If Tampines fail to qualify for the AFC Champions League group stages next season, they are guaranteed a place in the group stages of the AFC Cup 2020.

Champions Brunei finished the season with 50 points while runners-up Tampines have 44 points. Hougang are third with 43 points while Albirex Niigata (S) collected 41 points.

Geylang International FA are fifth with 33 points while Home United took the sixth place with three points less. Warriors FC, Young Lions FC and Balestier Khalsa FC finished in the seventh, eighth and ninth positions respectively.