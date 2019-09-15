Ilhan Fandi nets first professional goal with scorcher for Young Lions

Ilhan Fandi – the third son of legendary Singapore forward Fandi Ahmad – became the joint-fourth youngest scorer in Singapore Premier League history after netting on Sunday.

Ilhan, making his first professional start in a league game at the age of 16 years and 331 days, opened the scoring against Albirex Niigata (S) at the Jurong East Stadium in fine style.

Receiving possession on the edge of the box, Ilhan sold a defender some candy to create space for himself before unleashing a stunning left-footed effort into the top corner.

🔥 First career start, first career goal – what a strike from Ilhan! 🦁 At 16 years and 331 days, Ilhan is the fourth youngest-ever scorer in #SPL history! 👏#coyl #ALBYL pic.twitter.com/PKdKg9hOsr — Young Lions (@yglions) September 15, 2019

However, it was not to be for his side as they ultimately succumbed to a 4-1 defeat, after Albirex hit back through a Kaishu Yamazki brace and further strikes from Shoki Ohara and Daizo Horikoshi.

Despite his tender years, expectations surrounding Ilhan are understandably lofty given his father is widely regarded as Singapore’s greatest-ever footballer, while older brothers Irfan and Ikhsan are both full internationals are plying their trade overseas with BG Pathum United (Thailand) and Raufoss IL (Norway) respectively.

Photo credit: Singapore Premier League