LIVE Stream: AIA Singapore Premier League – Warriors FC vs Albirex Niigata FC (S)

Warriors FC will face Albirex Niigata FC (Singapore) in an exciting AIA Singapore Premier League 2019 clash at the Jurong East Stadium on Saturday.

Defending Singapore Premier League champions Albirex Niigata (S) are currently fourth in the nine-team league having collected 32 points from 19 matches so far. They are seven points behind league leaders Hougang United, who have played two matches more, and six behind second-placed Brunei DPMM FC who have 38 points from 19 games.

Meanwhile, their opponents for the day, Warriors FC, are third from bottom — only sitting four points above rockbottom Balestier Khalsa FC. Former champions Warriors have 19 points from as many matches and are one point clear of eighth-placed Young Lions who have played two matches more. Home United sit above them with a clear advantage of eight points.

Warriors are winless in their last two matches. After defeating Young Lions 2-0 at the start of the month, they have suffered defeats to Hougang and Home United in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Albirex are winless in five fixtures! They have lost to Hougang, Geylang International FC and Tampines Rovers as well as played out draws against Hougang and Home United in their last five domestic fixtures.

Five rounds of matches remain for both clubs as this season’s Singapore Premier League enters its business end.