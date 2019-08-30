LIVE Stream: AIA Singapore Premier League – Young Lions vs Geylang International FC

Young Lions FC will take on Geylang International FC in an exciting AIA Singapore Premier League 2019 clash at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Friday.

Young Lions are currently second from bottom in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) standings only ahead of Balestier Khalsa. They have collected 18 points from 20 matches, only three more than the bottom-placed Balestier Khalsa.

Meanwhile, Geylang International are sixth in the nine-team league 26 points from 20 matches. They are 11 points clear of Balestier, and 13 points behind league leaders Hougang United who have 39 points from 21 matches. Brunei DPMM FC are second with 38 points from 19 matches while Tampines Rovers are third with 36 points from 20.

Geylang defeated Balestier Khalsa 4-3 in a high-scoring game at the Bishan Stadium in their previous fixture. They are on a two-match winning streak having also upset Tampines Rovers 2-1 earlier in the month.

Meanwhile, Young Lions haven’t tasted victory in their three previous matches losing to Warriors FC and Hougang United while also drawing against a strong Brunei DPMM FC. Four rounds of matches remain as this season’s Singapore Premier League enters its business end.

Young Lions vs Geylang International FC in the AIA Singapore Premier League willkick off at 7:45 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here.