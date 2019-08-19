Home United head coach Raddy Avramovic quit after cancer diagnosis – Reports

Veteran tactician Radojko ‘Raddy’ Avramovic stepped down from his role as head coach of Singapore Premier League side Home United FC after being diagnosed with cancer.

This is according to reports from both The Straits Times and The New Paper who write that Avramovic quit the job to seek immediate medical treatment for the condition back at Serbia, his home nation.

Avramovic is understood to have been diagnosed with a stage-two lung cancer.

Raddy Avramovic recieves his Notts County Player of the Year Award from Notts Legend Jackie Sewell ! 🏳🏴🏳🏴🏳🏴 pic.twitter.com/k9qGbMaCc7 — Notts County History (@magpies_history) December 23, 2018

Home United had announced on Sunday that Avramovic had stepped down “due to health reasons” and that former Singapore international Noh Rahman was assuming the role of interim head coach.

“We were all shocked when we heard about it. But I know Raddy, and I’m sure he will fight this hard. I hope the recovery goes well for him,” Home United forward Shahril Ishak told TNP.

“For us, we have been very grateful for him during his time here and you can see the impact he has made on the squad already in terms of performances and results,” said Shahril, who was also part of the Serbian’s title-winning Singapore squads.

The 69-year-old had taken charge as the Home United head coach only last month and guided the Protectors to four wins and one draw in eight games, he helped them improve to fifth.

On this day in 1982, Notts County won their first Trentside derby in almost five years with a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, with Magpies keeper Raddy Avramovic keeping out a 24th-minute John Robertson penalty. pic.twitter.com/ZPazTEgiUg — PrideofNottingham (@PON_NCC) January 23, 2019

Avramovic is the most successful tactician to have plied his trade in Southeast Asia after winning the AFF Championship thrice with Singapore — in 2004, 2007 and 2012.

A former goalkeeper who represented the likes of Notts County and Coventry City, Avramovic has also managed the national teams of Kuwait and Myanmar.

(Photo courtesy: Home United FC)