Home United head coach Raddy Avramovic quits due to health reasons

Singapore Premier League outfit Home United have announced that their head coach Raddy Avramovic has stepped down from his role “due to health reasons.”

Avramovic, who helped Singapore win three AFF Championships in 2004, 2007 and 2012, had only returned to working in Southeast Asia last July when he was confirmed as the head coach of the Protectors.

However, the 69-year-old has called it quits with the team sitting fifth in the nine-team SPL having collected 27 points from 20 matches.

In eight matches under his charge, Home United recorded four wins, one draw and three defeats. His last match in charge of the side was a 3-1 win over Warriors FC at the Jurong East Stadium on Saturday.

“Radojko Avramovic will be stepping down as head coach of Home United FC with immediate effect due to health reasons. He will be returning to Serbia to seek medical treatment,” the club said in a statement.

“We are shocked by this unexpected news and everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery. We are honoured that someone of his stature has led the club, despite the short tenure. He has definitely made a positive impact on everyone at HUFC during his time with us,” Home United general manager Badri Ghent said.

Avramovic’s departure means that former Singapore international defender Noh Rahman will return to his role as the interim head coach of the side while the Singaporean outfit begin their search for a long-term replacement.

(Photo courtesy: Home United FC)