30 Singapore Premier League players to get chance to impress Lions coach Yoshida

Singapore coach Tatsuma Yoshida has picked 30 players plying their trade in the Singapore Premier League to take a closer look at over a couple of training sessions next week.

According the a statement by the Football Association of Singapore, the sessions that will take place on August 5 and 10 are not official national team call-ups.

Instead, these are players that Yoshida has identified that he wants to take a closer look at as he prepares for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, which begin in September.

While the Lions still have their fair share of stars playing overseas, including Johor Darul Ta’zim captain Hariss Harun, newly-crowned Malaysia FA Cup winner Shakir Hamzah of Kedah, and Thailand-based goalkeepers Hassan Sunny and Izwan Mahbud, a number have returned to the SPL this year.

These include Faris Ramli, Gabriel Quak, Yasir Hanapi and Shahdan Sulaiman, who headline the 30-man list, while the likes of Geylang International goalkeeper Zainol Gulam and Warriors FC defender Tajeli Salamat will get their first experience of the senior national team setup.

Goalkeepers: Ridhuan Barudin (Hougang United), Syazwan Buhari (Tampines Rovers), Zainol Gulam (Geylang International), Zharfan Rohaizad (Young Lions)

Defenders: Amirul Adli, Irwan Shah (both Tampines Rovers), Faizal Roslan, Iqram Rifqi (both Home United), Lionel Tan, Syahrul Sazali, Zulqarnaen Suzliman (all Young Lions), Anders Aplin (Geylang International), Tajeli Salamat (Warriors FC), Nazrul Nazari, Afiq Yunos (both Hougang United)

Midfielders: Shahdan Sulaiman, Yasir Hanapi (both Tampines Rovers), Hami Syahin (Home United), Jacob Mahler (Young Lions), Christopher van Huizen (Geylang International), Zulfahmi Arifin (Hougang United), Sahil Suhaimi (Warriors FC)

Forwards: Shawal Anuar, Fareez Farhan, Amy Recha (all Geylang International), Hafiz Nor, Amiruldin Asraf (both Home United), Gabriel Quak (Warriors FC), Faris Ramli (Hougang United), Hazzuwan Halim (Balestier Khalsa)

Photo credit: Singapore Premier League