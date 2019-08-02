Albirex Niigata (S) continue to contribute off the field through Chiam See Tong Sports Fund

Having won the Singapore Premier League in the past three seasons, Albirex Niigata (S) are no strangers to making an impact on the field but they continue to contribute off it as well.

While they originated as a satellite team for their J.League parent club when they made their SPL (then known as the S.League) debut in 2004, the White Swans have since firmly embedded themselves in the local community.

Into its 7th year now, the association between Albirex and Yuhua Community Sports Club (CSC) has seen the birth of the Yuhua-Albirex Football Academy (YAFA), a grassroots-level program with participants as young as five years old.

Furthermore, the club donates a portion of their gate receipts to Yuhua CSC – a figure that totals to S$114,109 in the past six years.

Nonetheless, Albirex’s ongoing quest to contribute to sports in Singapore has now seen them raise $924 through ticket sales from a home game against Hougang United back on July 13 for the Chiam See Tong Sports Fund, which aims to assist the country’s under-resourced athletes.

“Albirex acts as a bridge between Japan and Singapore through sporting activites, in particular through our professional football team,” said Albirex chairman Daisuke Korenaga.

“It is our privilege that we are able to use our football activities to help under-resourced athletes in Singpaore who do not get enough funding for training and representing Singapore on the world stage.

“Our professional football team consists mainly of Japanese players who have stepped out of Japan for the first time and play professional football overseas in Singapore. We encourage them to face the challenges in the world.

“Similarly, we want to encourage Singaporeans to step out of Singapore and face the challenges in the world through sporting activities.

“The under-resourced athletes of the Chiam See Tong Sports Fund have put Singapore on the Asian and world map. Their dreams and aspirations are congruent to our vision, and we are proud to play a part in helping them.”

Ang Peng Siong, chairman of the fund and a former Olympian who is widely regarded as one of Singapore’s greatest-ever athletes, added: “We would like to thank Albirex Niigata Singapore for their support of the Chiam See Tong Sports Fund and our mission to assist under-resourced athletes in Singapore.

“We look forward to more such collaborations with the club down the line, and hope to work more closely with the club to support its corporate social responsibility initiatives.”

The Chiam See Tong Sports Fund was officially launched in March 2017 and is named after the long-serving Singaporean politician.