LIVE Stream: AIA Singapore Premier League – Warriors FC vs Balestier Khalsa FC

Former champions Warriors FC will host Balestier Khalsa FC in an exciting AIA Singapore Premier League clash at the Jurong East Stadium on Friday.

The game will pit two sides who find themselves at the wrong end of the Singapore Premier League points table and are desperate to get some points on board to finish in a respectable position in the league.

Warriors FC are currently seventh in the eight-team SPL and have problems on and off the field. They have collected just 15 points from as many matches so far this season from four wins and three draws. They have suffered defeats in eight league fixtures this term.

Meanwhile, Balestier Khalsa FC are rockbottom in the Singapore Premie League standings with just 11 points in their kitty from 15 games. They have recorded just three wins and two draws this season while lost 10 times. They are three points behind Young Lions, who are eighth, and four behind their today’s opponents Warriors, who are seventh.

Balestier Khalsa suffered a 4-2 defeat to Tampines Rovers in their most recent fixture in the Singapore top division where they also lost Nurullah Hussein due to a red card while Warriors shocked Tampines Rovers with a 2-1 win on July 43. They will be hoping to repeat the performance levels from that day on the field today.

Warriors FC vs Balestier Khalsa FC in the AIA Singapore Premier League will kick off at 7:45 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here.