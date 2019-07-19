LIVE Stream: AIA Singapore Premier League – Hougang United vs Brunei DPMM FC

Hougang United FC will host league leaders Brunei DPMM FC in an exciting AIA Singapore Premier League clash at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Friday.

Brunei DPMM FC are currently leading the eight-team SPL and will be looking to improve their advantage over the second-placed Albirex Niigata FC (Singapore) with a win over Hougang United.

DPMM FC have collected just 34 points from 15 matches so far this season and are three points clear of Albirex, who have 31 points having played a match more than the league leaders.

Meanwhile, Hougang United have climbed to the third spot in the Singapore Premie League standings in the recent weeks. They have 26 points from 15 games which include eight wins, two draw and five defeats. And with a win, the Cheetahs can cut the gap to second-placed Albirex to just two points.

Brunei DPMM defeated Young Lions FC 1-0 in their most recent fixture in the Singapore top division while Hougang defeated Albirex 2-1 on July 13 with a first-half brace from Stipe Plazibat helping them to put pressure on the side above them in the points tally.

Hougang United vs Brunei DPMM FC in the AIA Singapore Premier League will kick off at 7:45 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here.