LIVE: AIA Singapore Premier League – Tampines Rovers vs Balestier Khalsa FC

Tampines Rovers FC will face Balestier Khalsa FC in an exciting AIA Singapore Premier League clash at the Tampines Stadium on Sunday.

Tampines are currently fourth in the Singapore Premie League standings having collected 20 points from their 12 league fixtures so far this season. The Stags have recorded a total of five wins and draws apiece while losing just two fixtures this campaign.

Meanwhile, Balestier Khalsa are ranked eighth in the nine-team SPL with only rockbottom Young Lions below them. Balestier have collected only 11 points from their first 14 games in the SPL this season as they have lost a whopping nine of them. However, they still have the seventh-placed Warriors FC, just one point above them, in their sights.

Tampines’ last league fixture saw them defeat league leaders Brunei DPMM FC 3-1 in an entertaining clash. Ryutaro Megumi opened the scoring for Tampines in the 26th minute only to see DPMM equalise a minute later through Razimie Ramli. However, goals from Jordan Webb and Megumi again gave the Stags the victory on the night.

Balestier, however, did not have that fortune against Brunei as they lost 2-1 to the league leaders in their most recent fixture on June 28. Sime Zuzul had equalised for Balestier after Abdul Azizi Ali Rahman had given Brunei the lead, but Blake Riccuito’s goal gave DPMM all three points.

Tampines Rovers vs Balestier Khalsa FC in the AIA Singapore Premier League will kick off at 5:30 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here.