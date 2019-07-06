LIVE: AIA Singapore Premier League – Warriors FC vs Brunei DPMM FC

League leaders Brunei DPMM FC face a battle against Warriors Football Club in an exciting AIA Singapore Premier League clash at the Jurong East Stadium on Saturday.

Brunei DPMM FC are currently leading the Singapore Premier League (SPL) standings having collected 30 points from 13 matches so far this season. DPMM FC have collected those points from nine wins and three draws while they have lost only once all season.

DPMM are three points ahead of second-placed Albirex Niigata FC (Singapore) who have 27 points. Albirex will face Fandi Ahmad’s Young Lions in the other match of the day at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Meanwhile, former S-League champions are seventh in the nine-team SPL league table having collected just 11 points from 13 matches. They have only recorded three wins and two draws this season while losing eight matches. They have conceded a whopping 31 goals — the highest in the competition — and two more than Balestier Khalsa, with the second worst record, have conceded.

Warriors FC suffered a 1-0 defeat to Albirex Niigata in their most recent fixture on June 30 while Brunei DPMM FC defeated Balestier Khalsa FC 2-1 with Abdul Azizi Ali Rahman and Blake Ricciuto scoring for the victors.

Warriors FC vs Brunei DPMM FC in the AIA Singapore Premier League will kick off at 5:30 PM HKT. You can WATCH the match LIVE right here.