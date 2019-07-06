LIVE: AIA Singapore Premier League – Young Lions vs Albirex Niigata FC (S)

Second-placed Albirex Niigata FC (Singapore) will face Young Lions in an exciting AIA Singapore Premier League clash at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Saturday.

Defending champions Albirex Niigata are currently second in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) standings having collected 27 points from 13 matches so far this season. Albirex have collected those points from eight wins and three draws while they have lost only twice.

They are only three points behind league leaders Brunei DPMM FC who have 30 points and will face Warriors FC in the other match of the day at the Jurong East Stadium.

Meanwhile, Young Lions are sitting rockbottom of the SPL points table having collected just 10 points from 12 matches. They have only recorded three wins and a draw this season while losing eight matches. They have only scored eight goals so far this season — half of the goals tally of Balestier Khalsa FC who are the second lowest scorers in the league.

Young Lions suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Home United in their previous fixture while Albirex Niigata defeated Warriors FC 1-0 in their most recent fixture on June 30.

Young Lions vs Albirex Niigata FC (Singapore) in the AIA Singapore Premier League will kick off at 5:30 PM HKT. You can WATCH the match LIVE right here.