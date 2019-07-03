LIVE: AIA Singapore Premier League – Young Lions vs Home United

Former S League champions Home United FC will face Young Lions in an exciting AIA Singapore Premier League clash at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Wednesday.

Home United appointed former Singapore national team boss Raddy Avramovic as their new head coach the other day and this will be the former Yugoslavia goalkeeper’s first assignment as the Protectors boss.

The Serbian tacticians, who won the AFF Championship with Singapore in 2004, 2007 and 2012, will be hoping to rescue Home United’s season that see them sitting sixth in the nine-team league after 12 matches played.

The Protectors have collected 14 points from those matches including four wins and two draws and are 16 points adrift of league leaders Brunei DPMM FC who have amassed 3o points from 13 SPL fixtures.

Meanwhile, their opponents Young Lions are sitting rockbottom of the league standings with 10 points from 11 matches. They have just recorded one win in the whole season and are behind Warriors FC and Balestier Khalsa FC who both have 11 points from 13 and 14 matches respectively.

Young Lions vs Home United in the AIA Singapore Premier League will kick off at 7:45 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here.