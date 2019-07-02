Singapore Premier League side Home United finally confirm Raddy Avramovic as new head coach

Singapore Premier League outfit Home United have finally confirmed former Singapore national team manager Radojko ‘Raddy’ Avramovic as their new head coach.

The 69-year-old Serbian will replace Noh Rahman who had taken the interim charge of the Protectors following the sacking of former head coach Saswadimata Dasuki in April.

Avramovic will take over the Singapore club who are sitting sixth in the ninth-team SPL league. They have collected 14 points from 12 games with them only winning three and drawing four matches in the league so far.

The coach had attended Singapore Premier League matches back in the last week of May, but it has taken Home United a whole month to officially confirm his appointment.

Avramovic is the most successful national team in ASEAN having won three AFF Championship titles with the Singapore national team in 2004, 2007 and 2012.

He has also managed Myanmar and Kuwait national teams and was last seen as an interim coach of Kuwait back in 2018 while his last job in club football came at Al Tadhamon in the Kuwait Premier League beginning in 2017.

He has also represented Yugoslavia at the international level as a goalkeeper.

Avramovic’s first assignment with Home United will be a Singapore Premier League encounter against Young Lions FC on Wednesday. Young Lions are sitting bottom of the table having collected just 10 points from 11 matches this season.

