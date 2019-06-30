LIVE: AIA Singapore Premier League: Albirex Niigata FC (S) vs Warriors FC

Albirex Niigata FC (Singapore) will face Warriors Football Club in an exciting AIA Singapore Premier League clash at the Jurong East Stadium on Sunday.

Albirex are currently sitting second in the Singapore Premier League standings having collected 24 points from 12 matches so far this season. They have won seven, drawn three and lost two of their matches in the SPL 2019.

Albirex are only six points behind league leaders Brunei DPMM FC who have 30 points having played one match more than the second-placed side. And a win against Warriors at the Jurong East Stadium could see them close down the gap to the top to just three points.

Meanwhile, former champions Warriors are currently seventh in the nine-team league — only ahead of bottom-placed Young Lions who have 10 points and eighth-placed Balestier Khalsa who have the same points as Warriors at 11.

Warriors have won three and draw two of their 12 matches so far this season, but have suffered seven defeats this season including a 2-1 defeat to Geylang International in their most recent league game last Sunday.

Albirex Niigata FC (S) vs Warriors FC in the AIA Singapore Premier League will kick off at 5:30 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here.