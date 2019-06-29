LIVE: AIA Singapore Premier League – Home United vs Hougang United

Home United FC will face Hougang United FC in an exciting AIA Singapore Premier League clash at the Bishan Stadium on Saturday.

Home United are currently sixth in the eight-team league and will be looking to improve their Singapore Premier League standings as they take on Hougang United at the Bishan Stadium.

Home United have collected just 14 points from 11 matches so far this season and are only above Young Lions, Balestier Khalsa FC and Warriors FC in the league table. They have won four, drawn two and lost five of their matches in the SPL.

Meanwhile, Hougang are two places above the Protectors at fourth spot. They have 19 points from 11 games which include six wins, one draw and four defeats. And with a win, the Cheetahs can displace Tampines Rovers, who have 20 points having played an extra game, at the third position.

Home United were held to an entertaining 4-4 draw by Warriors in their previous match while Hougang lost 3-2 to Warriors in theirs. Which team will have the upper hand when the two go head to head at the weekend?

Home United vs Hougang United in the AIA Singapore Premier League will kick off at 5:30 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here.