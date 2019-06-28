LIVE: AIA Singapore Premier League – Brunei DPMM FC vs Balestier Khalsa FC

Brunei DPMM FC will face Balestier Khalsa FC in an exciting AIA Singapore Premier League clash at the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium in Bandar Seri on Friday.

Friday’s Singapore Premier League (SPL) match will see two teams at the opposite end of the table coming up against each other with Brunei leading the league standings while visitors Balestier Khalsa sitting second from bottom.

Brunei are having a brilliant domestic campaign this time around and have established a three-point lead at the top of the SPL table. They have recorded eight wins and three draws from 12 matches so far to collect 27 points. Albirex Niigata FC (S) are their closest competition having collected 24 points so far.

However, the club from Brunei Darussalam will have to get their campaign back on track after suffering their first defeat of the season last Saturday. They suffered a 3-1 loss to Tampines Rovers with a Ryutaro Megumi brace and Jordan Webb goal downing the visitors at the Tampines Stadium.

Meanwhile, Balestier Khalsa have collected only 11 points from their 13 outings this season — with them registering three wins, two draws and eight defeats in those games. They are only ahead of Young Lions in the points tally, but could climb a spot if they can record an unlikely win against Brunei.

Brunei DPMM FC vs Balestier Khalsa FC in the Singapore Premier League will kick off at 8:15 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here.