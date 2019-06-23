LIVE: AIA Singapore Premier League – Warriors FC vs Geylang International FC

Warriors FC will host Geylang International FC in an exciting AIA Singapore Premier League fixture at the Jurong East Stadium on Sunday.

The two clubs facing each other in Sunday’s clash lie in the lower half of the Singapore Premier League points table, however a win for either of the sides could see them climb a place or two in the SPL standings.

Warriors FC had a disastrous start to their domestic season this term having spent majority of their time at the bottom of the table, but have recovered well in the last few weeks after registering a double over Young Lions, win over Hougang United and a 4-4 draw against Home United in their most recent fixture.

The former Singapore champions now lie seventh in the nine-team league having collected 11 points from 11 matches. They are ahead of bottom-placed Young Lions and Balestier Khalsa in the league.

Meanwhile, Geylang International are one place above Warriors at sixth. They have collected 13 points from 12 matches — their latest match being a 5-0 thrashing of Balestier Khalsa on June 16.

Warriors FC vs Geylang International FC in the Singapore Premier League will kick off at 5:30 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.